Paula Hobgood Pickerill went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She joins her husband, Paul, and a lot of other relatives and friends there. She leaves behind her four sons, Charles Robert, Paul James Jr., David Randall, and Donald Clyde, and numerous other family members. She was a longtime resident of College Park, 1945 to her passing. For most of that period she was an active member of the College park Baptist Church. She and her husband Paul are best known for their work with young people and hosting numerous swimming parties in their back yard.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.