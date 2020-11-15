Pedro Enrique Acevedo, age 79, of Kissimmee, Florida entered into rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Pedro was born December 24, 1940.
Pedro's passions were his '72 Chevy truck, and spending time with his family. Pedro leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Katherine Acevedo; two daughters, Paulina Carrico (Kelly), and Angie Acevedo-Krisher (Chuck); one brother, Wilfredo Acevedo; three grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, and Austin; three great grandchildren and one on the way. A visitation for Pedro will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Grissom Funeral Home and Crematory, 803 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pedro's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
for the Acevedo family.
