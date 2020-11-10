Peggy May Hardin age 92, of Sanford, Florida, passed away October 31, 2020. She was born August 15, 1928 in Bloomington, Indiana, the daughter of the late Ernest (Peggy) May, Margie G. (Hendricks), and step-father Rev. Charles A. Thompson. Peggy has lived in Florida since 1950. She graduated from Perry High School and Florida State University. Mrs. Hardin was employed as a teacher and then guidance counselor at Sanford Middle School from 1959 until 1990. Along with her parents she was predeceased by her husband William "Bill" D. Hardin, the two were married February 12, 1950. Mrs. Hardin is survived by three children Wayne Hardin, Jim Hardin, and Gayle Loughlin; five grandchildren Sarah, Julie (Pugh), Christina, Heather (Putnik), and Nathan. She is also survived by two great grandchildren Cameron and Jack. Services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Collison-Gramkow Funeral Home 500 E. Airport Blvd. Sanford, Fl., 32773 Phone (407) 322-3213



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.