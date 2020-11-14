Peter James Schneider, 40 , passed away on Nov 11, 2020. Born on June 10, 1980 to Denise & James J Schneider Jr & was raised by Joe Gonzalez & his 2 step brothers, Eric & Steve. He was unendingly proud of his children, Chase, Riley, Taylor, Mya, & his fiancé Diana. Anyone who knew Pete knew that he was the most loving son, father and fiancé. www.baldwincremation.com/obituaries/peter-schneider/
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020.