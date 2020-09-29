86, Seminole, FL, died on September 20, at home. He is predeceased by his wife Carolyn and survived by his sister Carolyn Dixon (David), daughter Cynthia Kiphuth, son Scott Kiphuth (Anne), and daughter Rebecca Kearns (Joseph). Poppy Ralph was adored by his four grandchildren Carson and Nickalaus Kiphuth, and Caroline and Elizabeth Varner. He was a former member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Orlando and a current member of Calvary Episcopal Church, Indian Rocks Beach. Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral and internment will be held at St. Michael's in Orlando. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to suncoasthospicefoundation.org
or Calvary Episcopal Church of Indian Rocks Beach.