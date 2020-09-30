Ray L. Hock passed peacefully away on September 24, 2020 at 100 years old. A popular entertainer, Ray toured with Danny Thomas and headlined in Midwest International Harvester Shows, where his 'One Man Show' delighted audiences with ventriloquism, jokes, harmonica, piano, and song. Raised in the depression, he joined the Marines the day after the Pearl Harbor attack. Later, as a general contractor, he built over a hundred houses in the Orlando area. Still performing, he played local clubs and events into his 90's, and helped establish "America's Lil Darlings," a non-profit beauty pageant to benefit terminally ill children. Ray was predeceased by his first wife Jeannie and his second wife Adelyn. He is survived by his five children: Jeannie Schiff; Jerry Hock; Julie Issa; Joni Russell and Joy Ibbotson; by his grandchildren Kittredge Hock, Drayton Ford, Chad Russell and Chase Ibbotson, and by his stepchildren Michelle Bailey, Ricky and Steve Foreman, and their children. Ray declined a memorial service, but you can still find his performances on YouTube and his Facebook Tribute page.

