Regenia Lee Rettig, 67, of Apopka, Florida passed away on October 01, 2020. Ms. Rettig was born on December 07, 1952 in Orlando, Florida. She is survived by her children Robert Rettig and Krista A. Rettig; siblings Randolph Barker and grandchildren Tyler Rettig and Grayson Rettig.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.