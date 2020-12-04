Richard J. Rodrigue, age 58, of Winter Park, FL., lost his long battle with cancer on Sunday, November 29, 2020, peacefully at home. Richard was born in Boston, Mass in 1962. He was a remarkable husband, father, son, brother and uncle who will be dearly missed. He graduated from Florida State University with a business degree and pursued that career as a controller/treasurer up until his illness. He loved traveling, lighthouses, nautical interests, and most importantly, spending time with his family at the beach and going on bicycle rides. One of his favorite foods was seafood. His two daughters were the light of his life, and he would move heaven and earth for them.



Richard was predeceased by his father, Robert Rodrigue. He is survived by his mother Evelyn Rodrigue, his loving wife of 12 years, Michelle Jimenez; daughters, Savannah S. Rodrigue and Emma C. Rodrigue; siblings, Susan Dye, Cheryl Shine, David Rodrigue, Karen Rasche, Sandy Narup and Diane Rodrigue; and many, many nieces and nephews.



The family will have a celebration of life gathering at a later date.



Online condolences may be made at Baldwin Brothers.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.