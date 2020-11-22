Richard (Rick) Russell Livingston passed away on the afternoon of November 18, 2020 in Anderson, South Carolina at 71 years of age. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on April 29, 1949 as the first born child of Nelda Forehand Livingston and Wiley Richard Livingston, Jr. He served in the United States Army from 1971 to 1974 before taking over the family business, Russell's Department Store (est. 1949) in Eustis, Florida, which he operated until 2000. Rick also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Eustis Fire Department from 1979 to 2003 and was a member of the Eustis Masonic Lodge No. 85. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and was always happy just spending time in nature.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, Carla Kay Livingston, and step-daughter, Sherri Carpenter Martin (Lancaster "Lank" Martin). He is survived by his wife, Patti Karr Livingston of Easley, South Carolina, and his brother, William (Bill) Clark Livingston (Cheryl Murphy Livingston) of New Braunfels, Texas. Other survivors include his children, Lori Livingston Dickson (Plowden Dickson, III) of Williamsburg, Virginia and Richard Thomas Livingston (Leah Steele Livingston) of Summerville, South Carolina, his step-son, John Michael Carpenter (Gretchen Ergenbright Carpenter) of Easley, South Carolina, and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Ashland, Alabama. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 24th from 1:30 to 2:00 PM. Services will begin following the viewing at 2:00 PM. Rick will be laid to rest at Guthrie's Chapel Cemetery in Ashland, Alabama. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Wounded Warrior Project
. Arrangements by Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland, Alabama. A memorial service will also be held in his hometown of Eustis, Florida in 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.