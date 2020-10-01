"Bob" McKee of Casselberry, FL passed away April 30, 2020 at the age of 94. He was a father of five children and a grandfather of eight. Originally from Wisconsin, he enlisted in the NAVY at 17 and served in WWII in the South Pacific as a Radioman in a shallow draft gun-boat LCI(G) 70. He participated in 11 invasions and his ship survived a torpedo strike and a kamikaze attack earning the nickname "The Unsinkable 70". He lived in Washington DC after the war and then did another stint in the NAVY in Norfolk, VA in USS Adirondack (ACG 15). He then settled in South Florida and then moved to Central Florida in the early 70's and then finally to Casselberry in 1978, where he lived until his passing. He was proud of his Naval Service, was an incessant tinkerer, loved cars, watches, and guns. He could not pass up a garage sale or a bargain. He was the king of sarcasm and had a wicked dark sense of humor. May he rest in peace. He was cremated and will be interred with Military Honors at The Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL Thursday October 8, 2020 at 9:30am. Upon arrival park in lane C.

