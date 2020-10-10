72, passed away October 4th. Bob was born on Dec. 28, 1947 in Fairmont, WV and is the son of the late Robert and Mary Beatty. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, son Robert, son Jon and daughter-in-law Yulia, grandson Blaze, brother Jimmy and wife Terry, many loving family members and devoted friends. Bob during his high school years played football and is a graduate of East Fairmont High in Fairmont, WV. After high school he worked for Owens-Illinois as a machine foreman. During his employment at Owens-Illinois he finished his bachelor's in IE from Fairmont State University in Fairmont, WV. Bob then went on to pursue a Master's in Economics from Ball State University in Muncie, IN. In 1978, Bob moved to Orlando, FL to work for Lockheed Martin. After 32 years of service Bob retired from his position as Dir. of Operations. He was an avid outdoors enthusiast spending many hours on the water fishing. He participated in numerous BFL, FLW, BASS, REDMAN and various local tournaments. In 2000, Bob won the Ever Start Series Championship on Lake Okeechobee. By 2007, Bob had six wins and 32 top-10s with FLW Outdoors. His other passion in life was hunting; white tail in GA, moose and elk in the Yukon, pheasant in KS and brown bear in AK. His adventures took him all over North America, Canada and the Amazon. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on October 14th at St. Luke's Methodist Church, 4851 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Roberts memory to Florida Cancer Specialist or Cornerstone Hospice.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.