Robert Brian Collins transitioned to his heavenly home on October 8, 2020.
Robert was born and raised in South Florida. Later, the family moved to Merritt Island Florida. He graduated from Merritt Island High School in 1977 and pursued his Landscape Engineering degree at Texas A. & M. University.
Robert returned to Orlando, Florida and worked in urban planning before joining the Walt Disney World Resort as a Construction Project Manager. During his tenure at Disney, he worked on various projects including the opening of Disney MGM Studios and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.
In 2002, Robert started a new construction business and served as CEO until his passing. His company, Quality Construction & Development, specialized in custom luxury homes.
Robert was a world traveler visiting cities in every continent except Antarctica. He enjoyed meeting people around the world and he was genuinely a "people person". Robert firmly believed in the guiding principles of the John Wesley Methodist creed; "Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can."
Robert was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. He is survived by his husband, Mark Puig, his mother Lois Collins and his siblings Colleen Rollins, Karen Steinmetz, Chris Collins, Linda Greenwood, Janine Collins and Tammy Collins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on October 17, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be limited to invited family and friends. His memorial exhibit will be available to the general public from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the church with a caravan to the graveside service at 2:00pm at Greenwood Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed and virtual memorial exhibits will be available online. Visit www.acommunityfuneralhome.com
for details.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a short story with photos to be published in the service program and posted online. Please forward to [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the St Luke's Theatre Ministry c/o St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4851 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32819.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.