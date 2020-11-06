Robert "Bobby" Marshall Cox, 83
Bobby Marshall Cox of Indian Lake Estates passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Advent Health Lake Wales. He was born February 14, 1937 in Sanford to the late Hollis and Nina Cox; Robert came here from Oviedo 19 years ago. He was a retired phone installation technician. Bobby is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy K. Cox; sons, Michael Edward Cox and wife Kathryn of Castle Rock, Colorado, Steven Marshall Cox and wife Linda of Colorado Springs; brother, Bill King of Ruskin; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. No local services are scheduled. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.