Robert F. Feeney passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 at the age of 100. He was the beloved husband of Ruth Kendrick who preceded him in death. He was the loving father of 3 daughters, Kathleen, Sharon and Coleen. Four grandchildren, Matt, Ashley, Breanna and Heather and 6 great-grandchildren, Brooke, Landon, Joseph, James, Zachary and Kayanne. Robert was born on September 7, 1920 in Providence, Rhode Island to parents Emma Meister and John Feeney. He enlisted in the Army in 1936. He spent 34 months in the South Pacific where he received the Purple Heart for action in the Philippines. He also received the Good Conduct American Defense medal, Asiatic Pacific medal, Philippine Liberation medal and 2 Army Commendation medals. He retired in 1963 as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 after serving 22 years of active duty. He worked for the Orlando Postal Service and retired in 1986 after 22 years. He was a devout Catholic. He loved fishing, Bingo, the Dog Track, NE Patriots and spending time with family. He will be lovingly remembered for his songs, his jokes and his pride for his German and Irish heritage. To share your memories of Bob or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.