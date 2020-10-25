Robert Michael "Mike" Heinmiller passed away on October 19, 2020 at the age of 61.



Mike was born March 19, 1959 in Orlando to Bernal and Joan Heinmiller. He is a lifelong resident of Orlando and Boone High School graduate. Mike continued the family business legacy at Heinmiller Heating & Cooling throughout his life.



Mike was an accomplished enthusiast of a diverse array of ventures. He owned and operated a marine electronics company, was an active apiarist, an exceptional chef and much more. Mike was perhaps most well known for being an avid outdoorsman where many memories with friends and family were shared. Mike never met a stranger. He was known for his sense of humor, his warmth, and his deep caring for others. Referred to by many as "Dad," Mike treated everyone as his own, providing patience, love and guidance. He cherished the friendships he built throughout his life and never missed an opportunity to reach out. Mike will be deeply missed by many.



Mike is survived by his daughters, Robyn Gudelanis and Kayce Pratt, grandchildren, Kamron Salisbury and Kaylyn Pratt, mother, Joan Heinmiller, sister, Cynthia Kelly, nephews, John Michael Kelly and Carson Kelly, son, Tyson Belles, and his beloved dog, Baci.



A visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5pm to 8 pm at Baldwin Fairchild Alternatives at All Faith 4901 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32806



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.