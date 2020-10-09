Robert Thomas Ferris, DDS, PhD, age 83, of Deltona, passed away Thursday October 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Spring Hill College in Tennessee, Emory University Dental School (DDS), and Ohio State University (PhD). He practiced periodontics in Altamonte Springs and Deltona for 40 years, was very active in Florida dental advocacy and served as President of the American Academy of Periodontology, the national organization for his dental specialty.
He was an avid reader, loved by his patients for his caring and his humor, and was a great story teller. He donated his time to a number of local societies and charities, including Rotary International, and taught for many years at the University of Florida dental school in Gainesville. More recently he devoted a great deal of time and effort to rescuing abandoned animals with his wife Jennifer Corey.
He is also survived by his two children Leah Marie Yankus, PhD (Atlanta, GA) and Robert Louis Ferris, MD, PhD (Pittsburgh, PA), and 5 grandchildren. His brother Charles Ferris, lives in Casselberry with his wife Cindy. Donations in his memory should be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. https://www.stjude.org/
DeGusipe Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visit www.degusipe.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.