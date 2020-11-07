Rocco Michael Zeppieri, age 76, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was a son of the late James Vincent and Margaret Zappitelli Zeppieri.



Rocco owned a car lot in Erie, PA, and then in 1982, moved to Florida where he pursued management in auto sales. He spent his whole life in all aspects of the auto business. Rocco loved music and was a drummer in a local band in the '60s and '70s. He enjoyed gardening and yardwork and spending time with his dogs. He was a veteran of the US Marines.



Rocco is survived by his wife, Patricia, with whom he just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary; one daughter, Dawn Suzanne Biskupich; two sisters, Lucille Barton and Donna Rawa; one brother, Vincent Zeppieri; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Michael Zeppieri.



Private services are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510. Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.