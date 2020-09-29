Menu
Roger John Hemphill was born on July 8, 1951. He went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020. Roger was a devoted follower of Christ and enjoyed attending and serving at church services his entire life. He dedicated himself to doing the Lord's work and spreading the gospel at every opportunity. He was a loving husband, father, pop-pop, and friend to many. He served in the United States Navy from the ages of 19-23. He then worked as an engineer with multiple US defense contractors. Finally he retired in 2019 as a technician at Universal Studios. Roger was preceded in death by his parents John and Florence Hemphill. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his children, Marni (and Mike) Bentley, Cari (and Toney) Humphries, Nate (and Annette) Hemphill, and Beth Lane, and six grandchildren, his siblings Frank (and Gerri) Hemphill, Diana (and Phil) Gribbons, and Carol (and Mike) Carlson, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
