Sandra Hewitt Kirk moved to Heaven on Nov 20, 2020, aged 82. Sandy was born August 27, 1938 in Montgomery, AL. Her parents Lily Bula and Stanley Gordon Hewitt moved the family to Orlando when Sandy was two. The family was soon expanded by her two brothers Robert William and James Louis. The three of them grew up in the family home in Colonialtown, and were close knit growing up and graduating from Edgewater High School. Sandy attended the University of Alabama for a semester before returning home to assist her mother who had fallen ill. She grew to love her hometown and became devoted to her relationships, a characteristic that would mark her entire life. She was a fiercely loyal cheerleader and encourager to all who knew her and had the knack for making you feel as if seeing you was the best part of her day. She had two sons, James F Sefton and William Sefton. She then went on to earn her LPN from Orange Memorial Hospital, training she would put to use as a mental health nurse. She spent her adult years as a devoted member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Winter Park, where she had lifelong relationships which she treasured well above any possession.



She adored her extended family in Orlando and never missed an opportunity to catch up with them on what was important in their lives. She will be remembered by them for her kindness and never-wavering encouragement of their pursuits.



She is preceded in death by her husband William Kirk, and her brother Bob. Her brother Jim passed nine days after Sandy, reuniting a remarkable group. She is survived by her sons James, of Sanford and William, of Orlando, as well as her beloved grandson Penn, currently residing in Birmingham, AL.



In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to The Family of Friends Assisted Living facility in Sanford, FL. A memorial service will be arranged and announced for a future date.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.