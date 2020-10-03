Sharon Hollis Sutter, 76, died in her Minneola home, October 1st, 2020 from Lewy Body Dementia. Preceded in death were Sharon's parents, Paul & Evelyn Hollis, brothers Keith, Alan and Glen Hollis. Surviving sister Sue Ann (Ross) Smith, brother Dale Hollis, husband William Lance Sutter. Children Scott (Michelle) Sutter, Michelle (Brad) Kitchin. Grandchildren Nicole (Blake) Haller, Michael (Hannah) Kitchin, Matthew, Myles, and Mason Kitchin and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Beauty and intelligence were demonstrated in Sharon being selected Wisconsin Pure Milk Queen and Alice and Dairyland Finalist. Graduate of UW Whitewater. Award-winning drama and debate student. As a first year teacher at Waunakee, Wisconsin her debate teams won several trophies. As a writer for the Florida Catholic newspaper and editor of Dallas and Fort Worth newspapers, her articles celebrated the human challenge and touched many lives. Bishop Fulton Sheen, Billy Graham, Charles Swindoll, and Mother Angelica are among the many great individuals interviewed and honored by her writing. Being a student of "A Course in Miracles" contributed to her unjudging love and appreciation of God's family.



Graveside service will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00am Oak Hill Cemetery, 801 East Ave, Clermont, FL. Masks and Social Distancing required. Rev. Nancy Willingham will officiate.



A Wisconsin service will be held after Covid-19 – to be determined. Contributions to Vitas Hospice Care would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

