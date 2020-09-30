Menu
Sue Foster McCue
Sue Foster McCue, 90, passed away on Friday August 28, 2020. Born in Beckley, WV, Sue moved to Orlando in 1959. She was a homemaker, substitute teacher and member of the Cathedral Church of St Luke. Preceded in death by her husband Marshall, son Bob and granddaughter Shauna. Survived by sons Charles (Donna) and Dan (Ramona), grandchildren Robert IV, Alison, Sara, Chase and Kaitlyn and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial service 10/10/2020 @ 11:00, at the Cathedral Church of St Luke. Due to virus protocol seating is limited, but reservations are available at the Cathedral Church of St Luke website, or http://bit.ly/suemccue.
