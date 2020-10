Mr. Tahsin Titi, brother, uncle, and the loving heart in our family, has passed into GOD'S mercy on October 14, 2020, leaving us with deepest grief but with the beautiful memories lasting forever.



Dr. Adel El Titi with family & Children in Germany; Sister Siham & Abdullah Muhaisen & their Children Nabil, Samar, and Murad & their families in Orlando.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.