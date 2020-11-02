Tanny was born on 6/8/44 in Plattsburgh, NY and passed in Orlando, FL on 10/3020 after a courageous 8 month battle with cancer. She grew up at her parents restaurant The Royal Savage Inn where she learned to handle and count money and developed a love of cooking. Tanny attended Peru High School and then Syracuse University, where she met her husband Bill and they started their life of 53 years together. They escaped NY winters and moved to Orlando in 1980. She worked for several organizations as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed reading, knitting and entertaining. The consummate host, there was nothing she loved better than having friends over for wine and snacks. Tanny is predeceased by her parents: Newton and Marion Keith, her sisters: Tomma Jean Sargent and Tarley Keith Lieberthal. She is survived by her husband Bill, her daughter Tarla, her son Ted, and her son Ben, his wife Lauren and their two children Luciana and Alessandra.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.