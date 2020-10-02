Thomas B. Savino, 86, peacefully passed away in Winter Park FL on September 22, 2020. He is survived by his four children, Rosemarie, Dominick, Thomas and Maria, his six grandchildren (John Brian, Dillon, Adam, Olivia, Ava and Thomas) and was predeceased by his beloved wife Louise. Tom was universally admired for his love of family and his unselfish nature.
Born in Brooklyn in 1934, Tom served his country in the Army and upon his honorable discharge found work at AT&T, where he met Louise, the love of his life. They married and raised their 4 children in Staten Island, NY.
Tom retired from AT&T after 38 years having held executive positions throughout the US, Europe and South America. His prodigious career arc was a testament to his tenacity, his intelligence, and his character.
When Louise passed away in 2006 he settled in Winter Park, FL and as a resident of the Mayflower in his later years, Tom was very involved in the community and developed great friendships. By turns irreverent and hilarious, his fellow retirees knew he was always available to help.
On September 25th he was waked at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park. The family welcomes any donation to the American Cancer Society
in the name of Tom & Louise Savino.