65, died at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on March 4, 1955, son of Ira Stephen Potter and Eva (Whitt) Potter. He attended Lyman High School and Florida State University. He served his country in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. Tom was handsome, had a smile that lit up a room and had a heart of gold. He spent his life taking care of everyone in it. He was very athletic and was all in whether it was downhill skiing, sky diving, scuba diving, football or boxing. He was a thrill seeker, very adventurous and lived his life to the fullest. He once was owner/captain of a deep-sea fishing vessel that took other thrill seekers out on excursions in the Florida Keys. In 2001 he won a dolphin tournament by catching a 44.6lb bull dolphin. He was retired from H.W. Davis Construction where he was employed as Project Manager for 29 years.



He was preceded in death by his father, first wife, Kimberlee (Endicott) Potter and their son, Jesse Potter. Also preceded in death by his and Molly (Wicker) Potter's son, Jeremy Potter and daughter, Kathleen Potter. He will be greatly missed by his best friend and loving wife of 33 years, Molly (Wicker) Potter, grandson and best buddy, Braiden Potter, Mother, Eva (Richard) Stein, sister, Lori (Ted) O'Neil, sister, Cheryl Harvey, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Burial will be private. Celebration of Life/ Memorial to be held at a future date.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.