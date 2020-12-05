Vernon McNeil Culbreth passed away on 12/03/2020.



He was born on 05/08/1951 in Fayetteville NC.



He was a 34 year employee of Walt Disney World.



He was the child of Alton and Edith Culbreth



Vernon has left behind his sons Troy Culbreth of Lakeland FL (Dale), and Michael Culbreth, Step children Michelle Widdows (Garth) and Richie Hensley.



Also his sister, Kathy Culbreth of Fayetteville NC and his partner Margie Hensley of 24 years.



Grandchildren: Courtney Perez, Cassidy Culbreth, Chelsea Unwin, Mikie Culbreth, Dakota Culbreth, Emma Widdows and Great Grandson Memphis Perez along with 4 nieces and one nephew.



He will be loved and missed by all who knew him. He will be laid to rest in Fayetteville NC.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.