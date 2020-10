Ms. Vival Deen Travis- Gilson died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on September 30, 2020 in Longwood, Fl at the age of 79.



A celebration of life is scheduled for 10-15-20 at 10 am at the church of Annunciation in Altamonte Springs, Fl. Contact Mark for a streaming link if needed.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.