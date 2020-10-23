At the age of 85, Trustee and former Chairman of the Board and President of the Academy, Dr. Walter L. Stephens passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening October 20th with his daughters, Renee Stephens Lundy and Lori Stephens Specht, by his side.
Joining Montverde Academy in 1961 as a teacher, coach and dorm parent, Dr. Stephens later became Head of School and President in 1969 where he served until his retirement in 1999. On his retirement, Dr. Stephens became Chairman of the Board of Trustees where he served until 2017 and continued to serve as a Trustee until his death. His legacy will be forever etched into the history of Montverde Academy and more importantly hundreds of young people and their families from around the world were the beneficiaries of his commitment to education.
Dr. Stephens is survived by his wife of 61 years Sandra O. Stephens, his daughter Renee Stephens Lundy, son-in-law Rodney Lundy, grandchildren Bella and Max Lundy and daughter Lori Stephens Specht, son-in-law Carl Specht and grandchildren Madison and Jake Specht.
There will be a memorial service honoring Dr. Stephens on Tuesday October 27th at 3:30 p.m. at the EdgeCenter "The Nest" on the campus of Montverde Academy. The service will be set for social distancing. Face coverings and temperature checks will be required to enter the building. The Reverend Phil Prescott will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has established the Dr. Walter L. Stephens, Jr. Memorial Fund at Montverde Academy to provide support for student leadership initiatives through the HLI program. Donations of support may be made at the following link. https://www.montverde.org/support-mva/walter-l-stephens-memorial-fund
or sent to Montverde Academy, 17235 7th Street, Montverde, FL 34756.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.