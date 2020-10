Wayne Alan Walls, age 69, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Funeral is Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brush Arbor Baptist Church, Orlando, FL. Arrangements are by Newcomer Funerals Home (Winter Park Chapel).



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.