William, (Bill), Harry Chapman passed peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the young age of 80 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bill was born November 2, 1940 in Little Rock, Arkansas while his father attended medical school. He grew up attending schools in Jacksonville and the University of Florida where he met his wife to be Kathleen, (Kathy). He completed his education at Embry Riddle Aeronautical Institute and worked as an aircraft mechanical technician on small aircraft at Showalter Aviation in Orlando for 15 years and then for Lockheed Martin as an aerospace technician until his retirement in 2000. He was also an accomplished private and commercial pilot who enjoyed viewing our world from above.



Bill was a quiet, loving, and generous soul who was accepting of all the blessings and challenges in life. He was predeceased by his loving grandparents, Dr. Benjamin A. and Corrine Chapman; his father, Dr. William H. Chapman; and his mother, Gretchen Burtis Chapman. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathy; daughter, Elizabeth Lynn Chapman; son, Brian Andrew Chapman; brother, John B. Chapman (Carol); and nephews Brett, Shawn, and Michael Chapman.



Bill was a lifelong Episcopalian, having been baptized at age of two at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke in Orlando and at the time of his death a member of All Saint's Episcopal Church, Winter Park. A memorial celebration of Bill's life is planned for early 2021 and burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, Florida. In acknowledgement of November as National Pancreatic Awareness month, contributions to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network @ www,pancan.org are greatly appreciated to help find a cure for this incurable cancer.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.