went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020. She was born March 18, 1934, in Kulpmont, PA. She is survived by her husband, Herman "Buzz" Gibson; Also survived by her children, Michael, Grace Mihanovic, Jeffrey, and Herman III; and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Funeral service at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church on Monday, November 16.Funeral details online at