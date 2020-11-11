Menu
Search
Menu
Orlando Sentinel HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Zenovia D. "Sonia" Gibson
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020. She was born March 18, 1934, in Kulpmont, PA. She is survived by her husband, Herman "Buzz" Gibson; Also survived by her children, Michael, Grace Mihanovic, Jeffrey, and Herman III; and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church on Monday, November 16.

Funeral details online at

www.acommunityfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
Saint John Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
A Community Funeral Home & Sunset Cremations
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.