BLOOMINGTON - A. Joyce Ferree, 90, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Bickford in Bloomington.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. It is advised that all those who attend the service wear a mask and practice social distancing. Entombment will be in Park Hill Mausoleum. Memorial contribution may be left to Grace United Methodist Church, 500 Business 23 West, Paynesville, Minnesota 56362.

Joyce was born on May 8, 1930 in Normal, a daughter to Carl and Ruth (Watkins) Peterson. She married Richard B. Ferree in June of 1954 in Normal. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2018.

Surviving are her son, Richard N. Ferree of Bronxville, New York; daughters, Laura R. (Steve) Wagner of Elgin and Nancy B. Crutcher of Bloomington; grandchildren, Tyler and Ruth Ferree of Bronxville, New York; sister, Charlene Babb of Tustin, California; brother, Bernard Peterson of Phoenix, Arizona; nieces, Debby Dilday and Terri Babb, both of Tustin, California; nephews, Christopher Edwin Ferree of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, David George Ferree of Louisville, Texas, and Daniel E. Ferree of Fresno, California; and sister-in-law, Ida (Vercler) Ferree of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, Susan Kahn M.D., son-in-law, Paul M. Crutcher, and brother-in-law Edwin Ferree.

Joyce was a 1948 graduate of Normal Community High School and went on to study education at Normal Illinois College for Teachers. While her kids were young and at home, she was a stay-at-home mom. After her youngest started kindergarten, she began teaching Home Economics at Mclean High School (now, Olympia High School).

She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and her Christian faith was very important to her. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

