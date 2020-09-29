BLOOMINGTON - Daniel W. Wooley, age 68, of Spokane Valley, WA, formerly of Bloomington-Normal, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Dan is survived by his wife Diane, son Patrick (Andrea), daughter Quinn (Jason) Dube and grandson Asher, brother R. Donald (Kathy) Wooley and sister Becky (Robert) Golat. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Patricia (nee Mayhall) Wooley and sister Cheryl Hampton.

Dan was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was a school teacher in the area for several years, later changing careers to become a software developer at State Farm Insurance Company, retiring in 2008.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dan's name to the Alzheimer's Association or StJude.org. Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206 has been entrusted with Dan's cremation; no services will be held.