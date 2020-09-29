ODELL - Ray E. Hoegger, 89, of Odell, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

Services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell with Father Chris Haake officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Odell.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell.

Ray was born June 24, 1931, in Pontiac, IL to Harry and Jewel (Lewis) Hoegger. He married JoAnn Verdun on January 22, 1955 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell. She survives in Odell.

Also surviving are his children, Jim (Angie) Hoegger of Odell, IL, Deb Hoegger of Pontiac, IL, Joni (Kevin) Masching of Odell, IL, and Sheila (Jeff Stevenson) Severson of Emington, IL; daughter-in-law, Lori Hoegger of Cabery, IL; grandchildren, Kyle (Brittany) Masching, Lindsey (Clay) Watters, Hailey (Matt) Maubach, Nick Hoegger, Jacob (Kaitlin) Hoegger, Scott (Ali) Severson, Garett Severson, Ashley (Will) Smith; Kristen (Adam) Hinz, and Brooke (Zach) Simmons; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Gary Hoegger and Ronald Hoegger; brothers, Earl Hoegger and Leo Hoegger; and son-in-law, Nate Severson.

Ray was a graduate of Odell High School, class of 1949. He served in the United States Army. He was a lifelong farmer in the Odell area until his retirement in 1991 and was the Nevada Township Auditor for many years. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell, IL.

Ray loved John Deere tractors. He loved vacationing and fishing and spending time in the Lake of the Ozarks. Family was most important to Ray and he loved to spend time with them. One of his favorite things was going to the grandkid's events. He enjoyed playing cards with friends and family during the holidays and family get-togethers.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic School in Odell or the Odell Fire Department.

