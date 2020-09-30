BLOOMINGTON - Lori Anne Zimmerman age 58 Bloomington, IL passed away at 11:04 AM Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence. Her private family memorial service will be at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Minister of the church will be officiating, from the Bloomington-Normal Apostolic Christian Church. There will be no visitation. Private inurnment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

Lori was born March 16, 1962 in Bloomington, IL the daughter Roger and Norma Jean Kilgus Zimmerman.

Surviving is her mother, Norma Jean Zimmerman, Bloomington, IL, 2 brothers, Gregg (Frances) Zimmerman, Bloomington, IL, John David (Leah) Zimmerman retired US Navy, McLean, VA, 1 sister, Rebecca (Robert) Leon, Hoover, AL. Also surviving are 8 nieces and nephews, 8 great nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Lori is preceded in death by her father and her grandparents.

Lori graduated from Mennonite School of Nursing. She had a fondness for cats. Lori had a great sense of humor and she was loved by all who knew her.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.