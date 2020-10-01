Menu
James E. Kane

CULLOM - James Eric Kane, 63, of Fort Myers, passed away September 24, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul James Kane and Thelma Josephine (Bertsche) Kane. Survivors include four siblings, Gregory Kane (Kathy) of Pocatello, Idaho, Michael Kane (Joan) of Cullom, Illinois, Ann Kane of Potomac, Maryland and Jo Ellen Kane of Portland, Oregon, three nephews, a great-niece and a great-nephew.

Jim received both a Bachelor of Arts degree and law degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and his LLM in taxation from DePaul University in Chicago. He was a corporate/tax attorney for several years in the Chicago area before moving to Fort Myers, Florida.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 1, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, with a burial in Cullom. There will be no visitation.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 1, 2020.
