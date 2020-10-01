HAVANA - Gary M. Davis, 80, of Havana passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:30 a.m. at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born on July 20, 1940 in Bloomington, Illinois, to Thomas J. and Lillian (Klawitter) Davis. He married Ruth Griffard on May 27, 1961 in Bloomington.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Havana; four children: Tim (Debbie) Davis, Shelly (Greg) Cave, and Lisa (Donald) Johnson, Tom (Michelle) Davis, all of Bloomington; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings: Richard (Nip) Davis of Carlock and Sharon Graves of Havana, as well as, many nieces and nephews who adored him. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Davis Jr.; and granddaughter Miranda Johnson.

Gary was a dedicated and loyal man who enjoyed spending time with family and fishing. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He played Santa Claus for several organizations. He also coached soccer and was President of the Chautauqua Park Landowners Association. Gary was a milkman who worked at Laesch Dairy for 30 years. The family would like to thank the staff of St. John's Hospice for their wonderful care.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Havana, with a visitation to be held two hours prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Fr. David Whiteside will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to St. John's Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com. Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.