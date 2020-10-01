BLOOMINGTON - Harriet O'Daffer, 87, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away Sunday, September 27 after a 13-year struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. A funeral service for family and close friends of Harriet will be at the First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL, with a limited number of seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis for others who knew her. Pastors Kent and Kathy King-Nobles are officiating. Entombment is at East Lawn Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL. The family is receiving anyone who wants to pay their respects from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM Saturday October 10, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL. Due to Covid restrictions all are required to wear a mask and keep a six-foot physical distance. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to The Baby Fold, Normal, IL.

Harriet was born July 6, 1933 in Newton, Iowa to Sabin and Mildred Gove, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Phares O'Daffer, as well as her sister Ellen (Robert) Greeley, Eureka, IL and brother Jack (Jean) Gove, East Peoria, IL

Also surviving are Harriet's beloved children, daughters Sue (Bruce) Thornquist, Downers Grove, IL.; Sara (Richard) Marberry, Evanston, IL and son Eric (Stacy) O'Daffer, Sammamish, Wa. Harriet deeply loved her grandchildren, Jordan Thornquist, Dana Thornquist, Lee Thornquist, Wesley Marberry all of Chicago, Alison O'Daffer, Seattle, WA, Will O'Daffer, and Henry O'Daffer both of Sammamish, WA who also survive her.

Harriet, honored as a McLean Co. Woman of Distinction in 1996, was a solid person who could always be counted on. She was admired and respected by her family, friends, and colleagues in her church and community. She loved the people of Bloomington-Normal, and was known for her volunteer work and leadership at Normal First United Methodist Church, Unit 5 School Board, Illinois Symphony Board, Illinois Shakespeare Society Board, and the Board of her beloved Baby Fold. P.E.O and the Normal History Club were also cherished organizations.

Harriet also was an outstanding fourth grade teacher for two years at Franklin school in Bloomington. Harriet loved music, and greatly enjoyed playing her piano and singing. She also enjoyed theater, the symphony, a good book, playing tennis and golf, watching Redbirds basketball and the Cubs, hiking, playing bridge, and traveling.

All her life, Harriet showed her love, devotion, and support for her husband, her children, their spouses, her grandchildren, and her friends, and they loved her very much.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

