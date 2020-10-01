BLOOMINGTON - George N. Wells, Jr., 85, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully in his sleep during the early morning hours on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care.

George was born on April 20, 1935 in Chicago to George N Wells, Sr. and Lillian Carolyn Wells. The family initially lived in Oak Park, Illinois until June of 1944 when they relocated to Bloomington as a result of his father accepting the role of superintendent of Bloomington schools. George graduated from Bloomington High School in 1953 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Miami of Ohio, University in 1957.

George enrolled in the Army that same year and served for three years. He then returned to Bloomington in 1960 and began his career as a Systems Analyst for Country Companies where he worked for 37 years until retiring in March of 1997.

On April 20, 1963 he married Sheila Rae Dowell in Stronghurst, Illinois. They ultimately settled in Windrush Acres in rural Bloomington in a house George helped build through sweat equity. They lived there, raising three children, for more than 50 years before moving into the Villas of Hollybook in 2018.

George and Sheila started attending Calvary United Methodist Church soon after getting married. Their shared faith was the foundation upon which all else was built. In addition to being heavily involved in church activities and teaching 4th grade Sunday School, George answered this calling to serve by becoming certified as a Stephen's Minister and through The Walk to Emmaus ecumenical movement, leading some and participating on numerous teams at East Bay Camp, in local prisons, and even on a trip to Hong Kong. In the late 90's he became a part-time associate pastor serving United Methodist churches in Pontiac and Flanagan for several years.

George further served by volunteering for a number of different organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Safe Harbor, and Faith in Action. Over the course of many years, he donated more than 20 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross.

Windrush Acres was his favorite spot on this Earth and whether it was picking up sticks, raking and shredding leaves in the yard or working in his large garden each summer, home was where he was happiest. In addition to gardening, his favorite past-times were fishing, stamp collecting and letter writing. He wrote hundreds of letters to the men and woman he met through prison ministries and from 1983 - 2016, he sent a weekly letter to family members capturing and documenting his daily activities, his beliefs and faith, and some frustrations and lectures, in a way that has preserved these memories for his family. He is also remembered for his love of his dog, Nikki, and for the way he whistled his favorite tunes including Amazing Grace, The Green, Green Grass of Home and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

George is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sheila, a son David Wells (Yun) and grandson Andrew all of Lakeville, Minnesota, daughters Martha Toohill (Dennis) and Sarah Wells both of Bloomington, a sister, Betty Potts and niece, Marianne Aamot (Mike Vaughn) all of Greenup, Illinois.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2nd at Park Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Red Cross, Faith in Action, or Habitat for Humanity of McLean County.

The family would like to thank The Villas of Hollybrook and Reflections Memory Care staff at 1805 North Towanda Barnes Road for the care they gave and the compassion they showed to George during his final months and days.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

