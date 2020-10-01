Menu
Noreta G. Podbelsek
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

NEW HOLLAND - Noreta G. "Dee" Podbelsek, 83, of New Holland, IL passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Dee was born on February 14, 1937 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Harvey and Susan (Hinshaw) Wurzburger. She married Franklin R. "Hank" Podbelsek on October 27, 1956 in Granada, MS; he preceded her in death on October 20, 2009.

Dee is survived by her children, Ginger Musick, Jennifer Tobias, Dan (Ann) Podbelsek, Natalie (Mike) Metzger, and Guy (Rose) Podbelsek; her siblings, Karen Ann (Don) Elfreich, Kenneth (Natalie) Wurzburger, Carla Hanning, and Nils (Joan) Wurzburger; her 12 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Leslie J. Sank; and her husband, Hank.

Dee was a rock & gem show enthusiast, a well-known baker most famous for her special recipe popcorn balls at Halloween, cinnamon rolls at Christmas, and banana bread. She enjoyed camping and was an avid Yellowstone enthusiast. She worked at ALMH in housekeeping and was a long-standing Election Judge in Logan County. She had a huge heart for animals.

Funeral services and visitation for Dee will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with Visitation from 10:00am-12:00pm. Funeral service will be at 12:00pm. Burial will be at Richmond Grove Cemetery in New Holland, IL.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street, Lincoln, IL 62656
Oct
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street, Lincoln, IL 62656
Funeral services provided by:
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
