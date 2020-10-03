Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald E. Davis

GARLAND, Texas - Ronald "Ron" Eugene Davis, 57 lost his battle with MSA at his home in Garland, TX on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery in Waynesville, IL on October 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Ron was born in Bloomington, IL to John and Florence Davis. Ron is survived by his wife of 37 years Rebecca "Becky" Davis.

He is also survived by sons; Matthew (Tina) Davis; Travis (Pilar) Davis ; 7 grandchildren and siblings: Sharon Sears, John (Bussy), Diane Dupin, Rick, Brenda Shane, Millard (Shelly) and Bob.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Marie.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Le Roy, IL, is assisting the family with the services.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Rock Creek Cemetery
, Waynesville, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.