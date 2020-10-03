Menu
John J. Conery
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - John Joseph "Whitey" Conery age 77 Bloomington IL passed away at 8:15 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence.

His graveside service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley, IL. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Whitey was born October 18, 1942 in Bloomington, IL the son of Maurice J. and Mae C. Smith Conery. He married Linda Kay Lusher on January 8, 1988 in Springfield, IL. She passed away August 3, 2017.

Surviving is his sister Jan (Terry) Woith, Bloomington, IL, son, Rusty (Beth) Dungey, Bloomington IL, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Whitey is preceded in death by his parents and his brother James.

Whitey was an active 51 year member of Laborers Local #362, Bloomington, IL He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed golfing and going to all of the University of Illinois sporting events. Whitey was very active in the recovering community. He was a friend of Bill W and inspired all those who he met.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.




Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Gridley Cemetery
, Gridley, Illinois
Good guy. Went through school with Whitey at St. Mary's. Boy he sure loved his "baseball cards" back then.
Tom Chambers
Classmate
October 4, 2020
I lived next door to the Conerys at 1210 west Grove. They were at 1208. Remember Jan and Jim and Whitey fondly. That was decades ago on the 'west' side of town. As kids we spent much time around Beich's Candy across the street, Miller Park, the train station and the railroads. We used to feed the transients(hobos) who lived a life on the railroads. Great neighborhood for us kids. We were everywhere and frequently where we shouldn't be.Other families were the Haxels and Raithels. Say hello to Jan.
Dennis Fox
October 4, 2020
Whitey was a good man and served as a positive example to countless folks. He will be missed in many places.
Bob Fleming Jr.
October 3, 2020