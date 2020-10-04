Menu
James "Jim" Vietti
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1939
DIED
April 20, 2020
EUREKA - Memorial Service for Jim will be Oct 10th at the Goodfield Fellowship Hall. Visitation Will be from 3-5 pm with the memorial service following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at www.treesforever.org/give. You will find on this page "Memorial & Honorarium Donation" which will take you to the donation page. After filling out your information, input "James Vietti" in the "Who is this gift Honoring" section to make this donation in his honor.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Goodfield Fellowship Hall
Oct
10
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Goodfield Fellowship Hall
