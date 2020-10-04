BLOOMINGTON - Jill Munro Vernon age 77, departed this life September 30th in her home in Bloomington Illinois in the comfort of her family and friends. She was born in Bloomington on October 12, 1942, daughter of William and Josephine Munro.

Surviving Jill are her husband Ed; sons Tim (Michele) Metcalf and Dodd Vernon; and four grandsons Tyler Metcalf, George Metcalf, Emmitt Metcalf and Braden Vernon as well as two nephews and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Elizabeth Joie Munro Swanson.

Her greatest joys in life were her family and friends and the many hours spent with her grandsons.

Taking great pride in the relationships built and her strong work ethic, she was a successful realtor for 40 years. She also thoroughly enjoyed volunteer work and accomplished great achievements serving on Life Cil board for 4 years, Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children's School (ISSCS) Historic Preservation Board for 12 years, Robert Dirks exhibit of food and drink advisory committee and worked on a committee of three to compile oral histories and outline material used to produce the book "A Place We Called Home" published by ISSCSHPS preserving the history of ISSCS.

Jill was an Illinois State University Graduate earning a bachelor degree in Comprehensive Arts and Science and completed post graduate work in Business and Law. She was also a proud member of the Bloomington Normal Board of Realtors, Illinois Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and was a member of the 2nd Presbyterian Church in Bloomington Illinois.

She appreciated the kind council and treatment from Dr. Michael Woods, Dr. P. Gomez and OSF Hospice and is especially grateful for the care and assistance from Karen Sperlin, friend of 75 years and Joan Banks, friend of 55 years.

A private graveside service will be held by the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Illinois State University Foundation - Walter Vernon Scholarship Fund, OSF hospice or charity of the donor's choice.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.