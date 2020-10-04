NORMAL - Christopher Harris Gipson age 39 of Normal IL passed away at 6:25 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his residence. A private graveside service will be 10:00 AM Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Todd Feehan will be officiating. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to Vale Community Church, Bloomington, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Chris was born September 17, 1981 in Bloomington, Illinois the son of David Mark and Cynthia Harris Gipson.

Surviving are his father, Mark Gipson Bloomington, IL, Cindy" (Jerry) Elmore, Bloomington IL. Also surviving are his aunts uncles and cousins.

Chris is preceded in death by his sister Sara Gipson, brother, David Gipson and his grandparents.

Chris graduated in 2000 from Bloomington High School he had also taken courses at Heartland Community College. Chris had worked at Dollar Tree, Bloomington, IL.

