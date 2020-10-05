Menu
Roger Leon Cross
1965 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1965
DIED
October 2, 2020
Roger Leon Cross, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away the morning of October 2nd. He was 55.

Roger was born on April 6th, 1965 to Wayne and Helen Cross in Trivoli, IL. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1983 and went on to attend Illinois Central College and Illinois State University in Normal, IL. In 1991, he married his high school sweetheart Tina Cross. The following years they joyfully grew their family with two children, Connor and Morgan, and later welcomed a daughter-in-law, Alyse.

Roger spent a majority of his years working with friends and the community at Mitsubishi Motors. He was never one to miss his kids football games or cross country meets and the first to sign up for adventures on family vacations. With the kids grown up and moved out, he and Tina recently moved to Spanish Fort, AL to be a step closer to their lifelong dream of retirement near the beach.

In addition to Tina, Connor, and Morgan, Roger is survived by his father, Wayne Cross, siblings, Debra Harms and Jeff Cross, and grandchildren, Tatym and Ellery Cross. He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Cross, and granddaughter, Emalyn Cross.

If desired, please send all condolences to 6877B Spaniel Drive, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Published by The Pantagraph from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
So sorry to hear of Roger passing. We worked is the QC Department at Mitsubishi. He was a fun, easy going young man. Tina, we will be praying for you and your family.
James Joyner
October 5, 2020
So shocked and saddened. I really liked Roger. I had him as a student at ISU before he came to Mitsubishi. I'll miss him.
Carla Gee
October 4, 2020
Tina, Connor and Morgan, I am shocked and so very sorry! Roger was a joy to work with in QC and a good friend even after I transferred and he going to Farmington and Im from Lewistown we were good friends! My condolences and prayers for you all! Joyce Price
Joyce Price
October 4, 2020