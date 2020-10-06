Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith E. Rubow

NORMAL - Judith "Judy" Evelyn (Taylor) Rubow, 79, of Normal, Illinois, died Friday, August 7th, after a battle with cancer. She was born on Dec. 17, 1940 to William and Evelyn (Marten) Taylor in Wausau, WI.

Judy was employed first by Wausau Insurance and then State Farm Insurance for several years. Before falling ill, she was active in cross country skiing, trap shooting, bowling, and golf. She was a world traveler and had visited over 30 countries on five continents.

Judy is survived by her niece, Kristina Wondra of Cecil, WI, her nephew, Kurt Theis of Woodruff, WI, and her brother-in-law, Ronald Theis of Hazelhurst, WI. She is further survived by several cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her sister, Susan Theis.

A remembrance graveside service is scheduled for Monday, October 19th, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at the Forestville Cemetery, Town of Easton, Wisconsin, County Road N, with Pastor Moira Finley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Judy's name to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Judy's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.