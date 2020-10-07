CHENOA - Lester H. Price, 83, Chenoa, died at 11:20 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Mr. Price was born October 4, 1936 in Centerville, IA the son of Hugh and Alta Phillips Price. He married Bernetta M. Swarthout on May 2, 1958 in El Centro, CA; she preceded him in death on July 27, 2002. He then married Teresa (Hall) Gentes on June 4, 2004 in Bloomington, IL. She survives in Chenoa.

Other survivors include 2 sons, Dwayne (Phaedra) Price, Chenoa, Darryl (Laura) Price, Bellevue, NE, 2 step sons, Chris (Heather) Gentes, El Paso, IL, Scott (Jessica) Gentes, Casa Grande, AZ, 2 nieces who were raised as daughters, Georgette Russell, Chillicothe, IL, Cecile Swarthout, Chenoa, 8 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, several great grandchildren and 1 sister, Alice Ruth Bruce, Oaklawn, IL.

He is preceded in death by 1 son, Greg Price, 1 brother and 2 sisters.

Mr. Price served in the United States Navy retiring after 20 years of service. He formerly worked in farm construction at United Agri Services, he owned and operated La Officina, Chenoa with his first wife, Bernetta and retired as a rural mail carrier.

Mr. Price was a member of Christ Community Church, Chenoa, he was a lifetime member of the Chenoa VFW and American Legion posts and was active with the Boy Scouts of America.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at the Christ Community Church, Chenoa at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with Pastor Duane Otto officiating. Inurnment will follow at Chenoa Twp. Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded by the Chenoa VFW. The family suggests memorials be given to the VFW National Home for Children, 3573 S. Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is assisting with arrangements.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.