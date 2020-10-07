BLOOMINGTON - John Robert Conklin, 57 of Bloomington passed away March 13, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 4, 1962 to Robert and Virginia (Mauney) Conklin in Bloomington, IL.

He is survived by his siblings Robin Morel, William (Tammy) Conklin, Dawn Conklin, and Thomas (Lisa) Conklin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lauren Conklin.

John was a brilliant student before schizophrenia. He attended Bloomington High School where he was Senior class president, wrestling team captain, and a straight A student. He attended Northwestern University in Chicago before illness took him.

Cremation rites have been accorded. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington has been entrusted with the arrangements.

A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Friday October 9, 2020 at 9:00 am, with a Celebration of Life to follow at East Lawn Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Center for Human Services.