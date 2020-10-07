WENONA - Deacon Charles P. Zulz, 84, of Wenona passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Friday in St. Mary's Church in Wenona with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona with full military honors. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 4-7:00 PM with a rosary to follow. Additional visitation will be Friday from 10:00 AM until time of services. The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charlie was born in Wenona on October 14, 1935 to Frank J. and Helen (Konetski) Zulz Sr. He served with the US Navy on the USS Yorktown from July 1954 to July 1956 and continuing with the Naval Reserves until 1961. He married Mary Carnduff on October 20, 1956. Deacon Zulz worked at Owens Illinois in Streator, as part-time police officer in Wenona, and in pastoral care at Illinois Valley Community Hospital. He was ordained as a permanent Deacon of Diocese of Peoria on May 18, 2002.

Charlie loved his family. He enjoyed fishing, being a handyman, and taking communion to and visiting the homebound for the parishes of St. Mary in Wenona, St. Ann in Toluca, St. Patrick in Minonk, and St. John in Lostant.

Deacon Zulz is survived by one daughter Michelle Rippel of Rutland; three sons Mark (Mary Jo) Zulz of Washburn, Matthew Zulz of Wenona, and Mike (Sheila) Zulz of Bloomington; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren with one on the way; and one sister Rita Marshall of Streator.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary on December 23, 2004; three grandchildren Jeremy, Adam, and Charles Zulz; one sister Kathryn Harms; and one brother Frank J. Zulz Jr.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

